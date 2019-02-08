Next phase of 7-game camps in April

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has said that Sports Board Punjab’s seven games Coaching and Training Camps will prove to be a great turning point in regard to produce future sports stars in different games.

He said this while chairing a high profile meeting of DSOs here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami and Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed were also present during the key meeting.

The meeting was convened to review the performances and other aspects of first leg of SBP’s 7-Game Coaching and Training Camps held at Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gojra and Sialkot.

The next phase of camps, which is slated to begin in April, was also discussed thoroughly during the meeting so that SBP can extract maximum benefits out of this future-building exercise. Addressing the meeting, DG Sports Punjab said Camps programme has proved to be very useful and successful activity. “Young players learnt a lot during the camps organized in five different districts of the province”, he said adding “Our qualified coaches imparted modern training to young players. Actually it is our future investment and our country will get immense benefits of this campaign in future”.

“We got encouraging response and results from SBP’s 7-Game Camps. The young players have been advised to keep themselves active in their respective sports and improve their games according to latest training given to them during the SBP camps” he asserted. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said these Camps will be repeated thrice in the remaining months of the year. “We are expecting even more positive results from the next phases of 7-game camps,” he added.