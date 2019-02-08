PVF to unveil talented youth in Asian events

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) plans unveiling quality talented youth in Asian meets in order to get them ready for future international meets.

Ch Mohammad Yaqoob, chairman PVF, confirmed to The News that Pakistan under-23 team that had been ranked 22nd in the world and amongst top Asian teams would compete in the Asian Championship to be held in Myanmar in August.

“Following series of trails and talent hunt programme we now have raised a pool of talented players with the height of over 6 feet five inches to represent the country at junior level. They were trained under the guidance of Iranian coach. We would be having another leg of camp well ahead of the meet.”

Ch Yaqoob said considering available talent at junior level, PVF was confident of raising competitive team for the meet. “Pakistan is a ranked Asian team at under-23 level and I hope it would go on to beat the best in the meet,” he said.

As many as 18 countries are expected to compete in the Championship. “All the leading Asian countries are expected to compete in the event that would provide opportunity to train the budding players for the Asian Senior meet to be held in Iran in the month of September. Those juniors who would show their talent and skill at under-23 level would go on to represent the country at senior level and in the September Asian meet.”

The PVF chairman said he was waiting for the announcement of Task Force recently formed by government of Pakistan. “Once the government announces Task Force recommendations, the federation would finalise its plan to host international event sometimes later this year. More than six countries with majority from central Asia have shown their interest to compete. Once we get go ahead I am hopeful eight to ten countries from all over Asia would be seen in action in top event to be held in Pakistan.” He said PVF had previously hosted more international events than any other federation.

“Following years of politics in volleyball where we have seen parallel body crippling the development of the game, we finally have put the volleyball development on right track. Now we are working on the development of back up players and on participating and hosting international events. Once we get a clear picture, we would be in a position to announce the future plans.”

PVF also plans to send two teams for the Asian Beach Volleyball Championship to be held in Thailand in March. “Pakistan performance had been outstanding in previous meet and hopefully two pairs would live up to expectations this time.”