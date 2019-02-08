Nitties equals world record with 9 birdies

GEELONG, Australia: A world record and a hole-in-one marked the opening day of a pioneering golf tournament in Australia Thursday where the men’s and women’s events are played at the same time.

The Vic Open is the only tournament in the world with male and female fields teeing off, in alternate groups, on the same course and for equal prize money.It has been running as a dual male-female event for six years. But the tournament took on added significance this year with the European Tour and the US-based LPGA Tour jointly sanctioning it for the first time, with prize money significantly boosted. Played at the 13th Beach Golf Links south of Melbourne, local hope Ned Flanagan, a former US amateur champion, shot a 10-under-par 62 — one shy of the course record — for a two shot lead among the men.

On the women’s side, England’s Felicity Johnson hit a 65, two in front of a group including Australia’s Su Oh, who nailed a spectacular hole-in-one at the 149 metre 15th hole.“There was this one guy near the green who said it just trickled in. So I had one guy see it, which was good enough,” she said. Reigning British Open champion Georgia Hall hit a 70, while world number seven Minjee Lee could only muster 72.

The day was marked by Australia’s James Nitties carding a world record-equalling nine birdies in a row.It matched the feat first accomplished by Mark Calcavecchia at the 2009 Canadian Open on the US PGA Tour and was the first time it had officially been achieved on the European Tour. Australian Geoff Ogilvy, who won the 2006 US Open and three World Golf Championships, hit a 66 in his opening round and said the format was a win-win.

Fellow Australian Karrie Webb, who has 41 wins on the LPGA Tour and carded a 73, is also a supporter of the progressive concept.Vic Open scores: Leading scores Thursday on day one of the joint European Tour and LPGA Tour-sanctioned Vic Open in Geelong, where the men’s and women’s tournaments are played side-by-side (par-72; AUS unless stated):

Women

65 - Felicity Johnson (ENG)

66 - Anne-Catherine Tanguay (CAN), Kim Kaufman (USA)

67 - Su Oh, Manon De Roey (BEL), Haru Nomura (JPN)

68 - Jane Park (USA), Marissa Steen (USA), Olivia Cowan (GER), Alison Lee (USA), Karis Davidson, Yae Eun Hong (KOR), Charlotte Thomas (ENG)

69 - Peiyun Chien (TPE), Teresa Lu (TPE), Alena Sharp (CAN), Suzuka Yamaguchi (JPN), Prima Thammaraks (THA), Charlotte Thompson (ENG), Mariajo Uribe (COL) Hannah Green, Celine Boutier (FRA), Stephanie Kyriacou, Lauren Stephenson (USA).

Men

62 - Nick Flanagan

64 - James Anstiss (NZL), Kurt Kitayama (USA), Hugo Leon (CHI), James Nitties, Callum Shinkwin (ENG), Jason Scrivener

65 - Lucas Herbert, Wade Ormsby, Peter Cooke, Matthew Griffin, Andre Lautee, Anton Karlsson (SWE)

66- Adam Bland, Nicolas Colsaerts (BEL), Nick Cullen, Ryan Fox (NZL), Yuta Ikeda (JPN), Matt Jager, Andrew Johnston (ENG), Kim Koivu (FIN), Michael Long, Stuart Manley (WAL), Jason Norris, Geoff Ogilvy, Aaron Pike, Michael Sim, Peter Lonard, Michael Hoey (NIR), David Drysdale (SCO).