Pak blind cricket team for SL series named

LAHORE: The selection committee of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, headed by Muhammad Bilal Satti, on Thursday named a 15-member Pakistan blind cricket team for the bilateral series against Sri Lanka. Pakistan team will tour Sri Lanka from 20 February to play 3 T20s and 3ODIs. The players were named keeping view their performance and physical fitness in the recent national blind cricket events and matches for selection that took place at Okara in recent past.

The squad with category is: Riasat Khan B1, Zafar Iqbal B1, Sajid Nawaz B1, Fakhar Abbass B1, Shafi Ullah B1, Nisar Ali (captain) B2, Badar Munir B2, Mati Ullah B2, Moeen Ali B2, Ayoub Khan B2, Shahzaib Haider B2, M Rashid B3, M Ejaz B3, Mohsin Khan B3, Sana Ullah Khan Marwat B3.

Officials: Syed Salman Tariq Bokhari manager, M Jamil head coach, Ibrar Shah assistant coach, Masood Jan trainer, Asif Azeem media manager, Shahzad Ahmad Khan Coordinator, Malik Ibrar Hussain analyst.