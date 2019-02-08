close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
Ceferin rules out European Super League

ROME: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on Thursday vowed there would never be a breakaway European Super League during his term in office.Ceferin — set to be reelected for a four-year term later Thursday at the organisation’s Congress in Rome — said both he and Andrea Agnelli, president of the European Club Association (ECA), were united in opposing the initiative. Leaked emails and documents published last November claimed that a host of Europe’s biggest clubs were working on plans for a 16-team Super League to kick off as early as 2021.

