Ceferin rules out European Super League

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on Thursday vowed there would never be a breakaway European Super League during his term in office.Ceferin — set to be reelected for a four-year term later Thursday at the organisation’s Congress in Rome — said both he and Andrea Agnelli, president of the European Club Association (ECA), were united in opposing the initiative. Leaked emails and documents published last November claimed that a host of Europe’s biggest clubs were working on plans for a 16-team Super League to kick off as early as 2021.
ROME: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on Thursday vowed there would never be a breakaway European Super League during his term in office.Ceferin — set to be reelected for a four-year term later Thursday at the organisation’s Congress in Rome — said both he and Andrea Agnelli, president of the European Club Association (ECA), were united in opposing the initiative. Leaked emails and documents published last November claimed that a host of Europe’s biggest clubs were working on plans for a 16-team Super League to kick off as early as 2021.