2nd day’s play in QAT G-II final washed out

ISLAMABAD: No play was possible on the second day of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II final between Faisalabad and Karachi Blues due to rain at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad.Karachi Blues were left struggling at 194 for 7 at the close of opening day’s play.Opening day scores: Karachi Region Blues 194-7 in 45.2 (Saud Shakeel 83, Hasan Mohsin 37, Akbar-ur-Rehman 27, Ehsan Adil 4-51, Waqas Maqsood 3-61) vs Faisalabad Region.