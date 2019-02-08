close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

2nd day’s play in QAT G-II final washed out

Sports

ISLAMABAD: No play was possible on the second day of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II final between Faisalabad and Karachi Blues due to rain at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad.Karachi Blues were left struggling at 194 for 7 at the close of opening day’s play.Opening day scores: Karachi Region Blues 194-7 in 45.2 (Saud Shakeel 83, Hasan Mohsin 37, Akbar-ur-Rehman 27, Ehsan Adil 4-51, Waqas Maqsood 3-61) vs Faisalabad Region.

