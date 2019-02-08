2nd day’s play in QAT G-II final washed out

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: No play was possible on the second day of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II final between Faisalabad and Karachi Blues due to rain at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad.Karachi Blues were left struggling at 194 for 7 at the close of opening day’s play.Opening day scores: Karachi Region Blues 194-7 in 45.2 (Saud Shakeel 83, Hasan Mohsin 37, Akbar-ur-Rehman 27, Ehsan Adil 4-51, Waqas Maqsood 3-61) vs Faisalabad Region.
ISLAMABAD: No play was possible on the second day of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II final between Faisalabad and Karachi Blues due to rain at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad.Karachi Blues were left struggling at 194 for 7 at the close of opening day’s play.Opening day scores: Karachi Region Blues 194-7 in 45.2 (Saud Shakeel 83, Hasan Mohsin 37, Akbar-ur-Rehman 27, Ehsan Adil 4-51, Waqas Maqsood 3-61) vs Faisalabad Region.