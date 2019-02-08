Taylor, Brunt back in England women squad

LONDON: Sarah Taylor and Katherine Brunt have been included in England’s ODI squad for the forthcoming three-match series in India.

The pair of veterans missed England’s run to the final of last year’s Women’s World T20 in the Caribbean due to personal and injury reasons respectively.While Taylor will only partake in the ODI series, whose results will account towards the 2017-20 ICC Women’s Championship, Brunt will be available for the T20I series in Guwahati that follows.

ODI squad vs India: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Alex Hartley, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (C), Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor (wk), Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt

T20I Squad vs India: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight (C), Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danielle.