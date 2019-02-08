Gayle back in WI squad for England ODIs

GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia: West Indies recalled veteran batsman Chris Gayle on Thursday for the first two one-day internationals against England in preparation for this year’s World Cup.

The hard-hitting, 39-year-old Gayle last played for West Indies during a home series against Bangladesh last July, and could renew an explosive opening partnership alongside Evin Lewis.

Lewis and Gayle both missed the recent ODI series in India and Bangladesh but have been included as part of a 14-man squad that saw left-handed batsman Nicholas Pooran called up for the first time.

West Indies and England will contest five one-dayers following the conclusion of the Test series, in which the hosts hold an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of the finale in St Lucia on Saturday.

Gayle holds the West Indian record for most ODI hundreds with 23, and is their second-leading runscorer in the 50-over format with 9,727 runs — trailing only Brian Lara (10,405).

Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

Fixtures: 1st ODI - February 20, Bridgetown

2nd ODI - Feb 22, Bridgetown

3rd ODI - Feb 25, St George’s

4th ODI - Feb 27, St George’s

5th ODI - Mar 2, Gros Islet.