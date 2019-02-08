Vonn again skips downhill trainingARE, Sweden: Crash victim Lindsey Vonn skipped the women’s third downhill training at the World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden, on Thursday.

The 34-year-old American, whose last race of her illustrious career is slated to be Sunday’s downhill, crashed in Tuesday’s super-G. After receiving treatment on sliding with force into the safety netting, Vonn was able to ski down unassisted, later complaining of a black eye, sore neck and ribs.

“@lindseyvonn and @lalalalaurenne (Laurenne Ross) will not start in today’s downhill run at @Are2019, as they are resting and recovering from the super-G,” the US ski federation tweeted, with Ross having also crashed out of the super-G.

Vonn herself turned to instagram to post a photo of her with black eye in profile, her raised palm pointed in direction of Ross’ purpled right buttock, unsheathed from some leggings.

It means Vonn has just one more training run to test herself down the Olympia course, on Saturday, with the downhill 24 hours later. Also missing from the blue riband event, and hence training, will be Vonn’s teammate Mikaela Shiffrin, who claimed gold in the super-G, two-hundredths of a second ahead of Italy’s reigning Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia.

The Italian eased up to come through in 15th spot in training, 0.90sec off the pace set by Austrian Stephanie Venier (1min 02.66sec).On a track slightly shortened because of unfavourable conditions up top, Venier showed she could be a force following her downhill victory in Garmisch and third-place spot in Cortina this season.

The Austrian came from nowhere to claim a shock silver in the downhill in the last world championships in St Mortiz two years ago and is a part of a team that includes Nicole Schmidhofer, who was super-G champion in 2017.

Swiss duo Wendy Holdener, reigning world combined champion, and Lara Gut-Behrami, twice a world downhill medallist (2009 silver, 2015 bronze), both looked comfortable on the piste in positively balmy conditions of -4 degrees celsius (24.8F) after a couple of bitterly cold days.

Also showing she had found her line was Czech Ester Ledecka, who surprised the field to win super-G gold in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics before going on to claim the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Ledecka paid the price for two mistakes up high in Tuesday’s super-G, only finishing 27th. But she came down the downhill training just 0.20sec off Venier’s pace and will be sure to be a podium threat if she maintains that form come Sunday.