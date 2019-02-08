WI trounce Pak women in 1st ODI

LAHORE: West Indies women imposed a thumping 146-run win over Pakistan women in the first-ever women’s ODI to take place in the three-match series at Dubai Stadium on Thursday.

Deandra Dottin and Afy Fletcher were the star performers with the ball as Pakistan were rolled over for 70 runs in reply to West Indies 216 for five total in the allotted 50 overs, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board.Player of the Match Dottin and Fletcher took three wickets each to restrict Pakistan batters in their pursuit of the target.

Pakistan were led by Javeria Khan as regular captain Bismah Maroof was rested for the ODI series opener. Javeria scored 21 while Nahida Khan top-scored for the hosts with a 23-run contribution. Nahida was hit on the visor of her helmet and retired hurt, Aimen Anwer who hurt her hamstring during the West Indies batting did not turn up to bat. Pakistan’s innings ended in the 30th over with the hosts 146-run behind the West Indies total.

Earlier the West Indies total was built around a 143-run stand for the second wicket between captain Stafanie Taylor and Dottin. Taylor, who won the toss and opted to bat, joined Dottin after the loss of opener Kycia Knight for a duck in the sixth over. Taylor fell to Kainat Imtiaz after scoring 58 off 97 balls, her innings included four fours. Dottin missed out on her hundred by a mere four runs, the T20I Player of the Series continued her prolific batting form before she was also dismissed by Kainat for a 139-ball 96 that included eight fours and two sixes. After the departure of Dottin and Taylor, Shermaine Campelle (26 not out) and Chinelle Henry (18 not out) took the score past the 200-run mark.

Kainat was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with three wickets for 49 run. Dottin expressed her delight at her match winning contribution for her team. “ Second ODI will be played at ICC Academy Dubai on Saturday.

Scores in brief: West Indies women 216-5 in 50 overs (Deandra Dottin 96, Stafanie Taylor 58, Shermaine Campelle 26*, Kainat Imtiaz 3-49) Pakistan women 70, in 29.5 overs (Nahida Khan 23 retired hurt, Javeria Khan 21; Deandra Dottin 3-14, Afy Fletcher 3-17.