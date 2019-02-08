No marked progress towards holding of National Games

KARACHI: The efforts of Balochistan government to conduct the 33rd National Games seem to have lost strength as no marked progress has been seen towards holding the premier biennial domestic spectacle so far.

According to sources in Balochistan, Balochistan Sports Board (BSB) Director General Ali Gul Kurd had been transferred one week before but so far no one has replaced him.

Sources said that two persons had been offered the post but they refused to accept it. Sources said that as already a hefty budget relating to National Games had been spent and so no new person was interested in the post ahead of the spectacle due to fear of facing accountability in the end.

Sources said that sports secretary has also been transferred a few days ago and this place is also vacant.It has been learnt that the same thing has affected the preparations of the Games which are expected to be held in the middle of April.

Sources said that 90 percent venues had already been completed. Sources said that the provincial government should act promptly so that the Games could be organised in time.“If the spectacle was not held in April then it would be a big issue as in May Ramadan would begin,” a source said.

In the general council meeting of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) held last month in Lahore Balochistan’s secretary sports had informed the house that the venues were ready and the NOC would be invited to inspect them.

However a source said that the POA has been told to wait for next week as the weather in Quetta was too cold. The competitions in the past too had to be postponed several times due to security and financial issues. This correspondent tried to contact the POA secretary Khalid Mehmood but he did not receive the call. The last National Games had been held in 2012 in Lahore.