Presentations and appreciations as PCB’s BoG meets: Departmental players’ future still uncertain

LAHORE: Nothing appeared concrete about the future structure of domestic cricket structure when the much talked-about 52nd meeting of the PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG) was held here on Thursday.

Simply there were presentations, satisfactions and of course appreciations whether it was matter of domestic cricket’s future or national team’s performance. There has been nothing clear about the exact position of departments role in national cricket because a lot many departmental players are still worried about their future whether it is secure or not.

According to PCB’s press release or statement, what one may call, as issued by their media department the Task Force for the domestic cricket structure made a presentation to the BoG on the proposed structure. The BoG expressed their satisfaction on the progress made and agreed that the under consideration structure was competitive and will produce high quality cricket.

It was agreed that once the parameters and concept have been finalised and agreed, this will be presented to the BoG for approval before being rolled into Pakistan cricket.Furthermore the BoG meeting lasted nearly six hours in which a wide range of matters were considered and discussed.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq informed the BoG that the broader selection guidelines and principles were recorded and admitted there was room for improvement in the team’s performance across all three formats. There was also consensus in maintaining the primacy of domestic cricket, revival and significance of junior cricket teams’ tours and reviewing the overall cricket scheduling to ensure the players’ workload was being better managed. The BoG also thanked and appreciated Inzamam-ul-Haq and Wasim Haider for their briefing and termed the interaction informative.

Moreover, BoG congratulated the Sindh government and the PCB for the successful staging of the West Indies women’s cricket team’s tour to Karachi for three T20Is. The BoG also commended Sana Mir on becoming the first Asian and sixth overall player to complete 100 T20Is wickets. The BoG also noted the women team’s performance in the series and wished them well for the upcoming matches. The BoG was updated on the arrangements for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019, which begins on February 14 in Dubai. The BoG approved the PCB’s Anti-Racism Code, which comes into effect immediately with the PSL. The Code mirror’s the ICC Anti-Corruption Code with slight modifications.

The PCB BoG consists of Ehsan Mani, Chairman PCB, Asad Ali Khan, Lt Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain, Lt Gen (retd) Javed Zia, M Ayaz Butt, Dr Najeeb Samie, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Shah Dost, Akbar Durrani.