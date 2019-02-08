Protesters rally in Sudan capital in support of detainees

KHARTOUM: Hundreds of Sudanese protesters rallied Thursday in Khartoum in support of fellow demonstrators detained in the weeks of rallies against President Omar al-Bashir’s iron-fisted rule, witnesses said. The latest protest came after Bashir acknowledged that Sudan’s controversial public order law and growing economic hardships had angered youths and sent them out into the streets. But the veteran leader said on Thursday that “enemies of Sudan” were funding a media campaign that backed the demonstrators. The rally was called to express solidarity with the hundreds of demonstrators who have been arrested since anti-government demonstrations erupted in December.