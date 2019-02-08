Woman thought she was breaking up dog fight, grabs mountain lion

IDAHO, US: A woman in Idaho was trying to break up a fight between her dog and another canine outside of her home, but as she pried apart the two animals, the woman quickly realized she was holding onto a mountain lion. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG), the woman believed she was breaking up a dog fight when she yanked a 35-pound juvenile, male mountain lion off her pooch late last week. The IDFG said the unidentified woman managed to restrain both her dog and the mountain lion while she yelled for her husband, who was inside their home at the time of the attack, telling him to grab a gun. The man quickly responded and shot the wild animal as his wife held on to it. “The couple immediately called the local authorities, and a Fish and Game officer arrived within 30 minutes of the incident,” IDFG said in a statement. “The responding officer retrieved the mountain lion carcass for testing at the Wildlife Health and Forensic Laboratory to determine if disease may have played a part in the lion’s behaviour.”