Fri Feb 08, 2019
MD
Monitoring Desk
February 8, 2019

India man to sue parents for giving birth to him

World

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old Indian man plans to sue his parents for giving birth to him without his consent. Mumbai businessman Raphael Samuel told media that it’s wrong to bring children into the world because they then have to put up with lifelong suffering. Mr Samuel, of course, understands that our consent can’t be sought before we are born, but insists that “it was not our decision to be born”. So as we didn’t ask to be born, we should be paid for the rest of our lives to live, he argues. A demand like this could cause a rift within any family, but Mr Samuel says he gets along very well with his parents (both of whom are lawyers) and they appear to be dealing with it with a lot of humour. In a statement, his mother Kavita Karnad Samuel explained her response to “the recent upheaval my son has created”. “I must admire my son’s temerity to want to take his parents to court knowing both of us are lawyers. And if Raphael could come up with a rational explanation as to how we could have sought his consent to be born, I will accept my fault,” she said.

