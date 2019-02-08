US Justice Department orders probe into frigid New York jail

NEW YORK: The US Department of Justice late on Wednesday ordered an investigation into a Brooklyn jail where inmates said they spent days in frigid, dark cells after a fire cut power and heat during a cold snap in New York City, media reports said. In a statement published by the New York Times, the DOJ said its watchdog Office of the Inspector General will examine whether or not the Bureau of Prisons responded appropriately to the incident at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. "The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) are committed to the safe and humane living and working conditions of all inmates and employees," the department said in a statement also published by other media outlets. A January 27 electrical fire caused a power outage at the detention center as temperatures fell to near zero Fahrenheit (minus 18 Celsius) in New York City. The frigid conditions at the facility sparked legal challenges, a public outcry and protests by political activists, friends and relatives of the 1,600 prisoners held there. Several US judges are looking into the matter, and a lawsuit has also been filed.