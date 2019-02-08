Ministers meet on Venezuela as border blockade halts aid shipment

MONTEVIDEO: Ministers from more than a dozen European and Latin American states began meeting Thursday in Montevideo to negotiate a solution to the Venezuelan crisis as President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido clashed in Caracas over allowing humanitarian aid into the crisis-wracked country. The European Union, eight other European countries and five Latin American nations began meeting in the Uruguayan capital with the goal of creating conditions for a peaceful political process. “The objective of this first meeting... is to build common understanding on the situation in Venezuela and possible ways to have the country achieve a peaceful and democratic solution through fresh, credible presidential elections in line with the international standards,” said EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic.

But all eyes were on the Venezuelan border, where the armed forces have blocked an intended route into the country for desperately-needed humanitarian aid, heightening tensions with Washington. Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants gathered at Cucuta on the Colombian side of the border to see if they could receive some of the aid being stockpiled in nearby warehouses.

Yajaira Gonzalez, 64, said she was begging Maduro to let through the aid — food, medicine and personal hygiene kits — to her desperate compatriots back home.“It is not like you say — that we are doing OK,” said Gonzalez, referring to Maduro. “Mr. President, we are not OK. We are suffering.”

Gonzalez said she used to be a Chavista — a supporter of Maduro’s predecessor, the late socialist firebrand Hugo Chavez — but not anymore. Dajelys Lopez crossed from the other side of the border with her baby in a stroller to see if she could find in Cucuta what she cannot get in Venezuela. The Montevideo initiative, originally launched by Mexico and Uruguay as a “neutral countries” conference on Venezuela, has evolved into a meeting of a “Contact Group” launched by the EU in late January, and joined by Costa Rica, Bolivia and Ecuador.