Danish nurse jailed for drawing son's blood for years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COPENHAGEN: A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse for having unnecessarily drawn a half-litre (one pint) of blood from her son weekly for five years. A trained nurse, the 36-year-old woman began drawing her son's blood when he was 11 months old, averaging about once a week for the next five years. The mother said she would not appeal the verdict handed down by the district court in the western town of Herning. "It's not a decision that I took consciously. I don't know when I started doing what I had no right to do. It came gradually. I threw the blood down the toilet and put the syringes in the garbage," she told the court.
COPENHAGEN: A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse for having unnecessarily drawn a half-litre (one pint) of blood from her son weekly for five years. A trained nurse, the 36-year-old woman began drawing her son's blood when he was 11 months old, averaging about once a week for the next five years. The mother said she would not appeal the verdict handed down by the district court in the western town of Herning. "It's not a decision that I took consciously. I don't know when I started doing what I had no right to do. It came gradually. I threw the blood down the toilet and put the syringes in the garbage," she told the court.