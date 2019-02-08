Danish nurse jailed for drawing son's blood for years

COPENHAGEN: A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse for having unnecessarily drawn a half-litre (one pint) of blood from her son weekly for five years. A trained nurse, the 36-year-old woman began drawing her son's blood when he was 11 months old, averaging about once a week for the next five years. The mother said she would not appeal the verdict handed down by the district court in the western town of Herning. "It's not a decision that I took consciously. I don't know when I started doing what I had no right to do. It came gradually. I threw the blood down the toilet and put the syringes in the garbage," she told the court.