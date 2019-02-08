close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
AFP
February 8, 2019

Quebec City mosque shooter to be sentenced Friday

World

AFP
February 8, 2019

QUEBEC CITY: Canadian Alexandre Bissonnette will be sentenced on Friday for killing six worshippers at the Quebec City mosque in January 2017 in the worst ever attack on Muslims in the West. The 29-year-old faces the prospect of life in prison if ordered to serve 25 years consecutively for each of the six murders for which he pleaded guilty. The prosecution has asked for a total of 150 years behind bars, which would be the harshest penalty ever handed down by a judge in Canada. "The sentence must be just and fit this horrendous crime," Megda Belkacemi, the daughter of one of the victims, told AFP.

