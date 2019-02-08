close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
AFP
February 8, 2019

Khashoggi murder ‘planned, perpetrated’ by Saudi officials: UN expert

World

AFP
February 8, 2019

GENEVA: A UN rapporteur probing the murder in Turkey of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said Thursday the killing was planned and carried out by Saudi officials. Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and Saudi regime critic, was murdered at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2. “Evidence collected during my mission to Turkey shows prima facie case that Mr Khashoggi was the victim of a brutal and premeditated killing, planned and perpetrated by officials of the state of Saudi Arabia,” Agnes Callamard said at the end of a visit to Turkey, according to a UN statement. Turkey says he was killed by a team of 15 Saudis who strangled him at the mission, and media reports have said his body was cut up and dissolved in acid.

