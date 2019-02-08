Iran arrested 860 journalists in post-revolution decades

PARIS: The Iranian authorities arrested 860 journalists in the 30 years following the 1979 revolution, according to leaked files unveiled by a media watchdog Thursday. Reporters Without Borders said the confidential records for the period from 1979-2009 were provided by

whistleblowers to coincide with Tehran’s marking the 40th anniversary of the Islamic republic’s founding this week.

The file contains some 1.7 million records of judicial procedures, and although people’s professions are not listed, RSF said researchers spent months to compile and verify the names of 860 journalists or citizen-journalists who were arrested or imprisoned. At least four of them were executed, it said.