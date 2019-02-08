Gas supply to Balakot approved, says MNA

MANSEHRA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has sanctioned natural gas supply to Balakot and many other near-by villages.

“The prime minister has sanctioned Rs5 billion development package, including natural gas supply to Balakot and construction of bridges and roads, for the district,” Member National Assembly Saleh Mohammad Khan told reporters on Thursday. The MNA, who met with the prime minister along with other lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf a day earlier, said development projects worth Rs10 billion had been sanctioned for Hazara Division. “I am thankful to the premier who also approved Datta-Kotkay road, which might reduce vehicular traffic burden on Mansehra city and its suburbs,” said the MNA. He said 132 kilowatts grid-station would also be built in Pakhal area of the district to reduce loadshedding and low voltages issue in Baffa, Shinkiari and adjoining areas of the district. “Five roads are also sanctioned for Balakot tehsil where two suspension bridges would also be changed with concrete bridges in the larger public interest” he added.