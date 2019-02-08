Polio experts to visit Bajaur soon

KHAR: A special team would visit Bajaur soon to ascertain the reasons behind the emergence of fresh cases of polio in the tribal district, an official said on Thursday.

“Yes, a 12-member team of experts will visit Bajaur on February 11 to take stock of the situation,” Baber Bin Atta, the special assistant to the prime minister, told reporters through the telephone.

He said the team would also visit Mohmand tribal district. “The team will stay in the region and try to ascertain the reasons behind the emergence of the polio cases. He said the emergence of fresh polio cases was earning a bad name for the country in the comity of nations.

“The government will utilise all resources to eradicate the crippling disease from the country,” he went on to add.