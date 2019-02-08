close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

Polio experts to visit Bajaur soon

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

KHAR: A special team would visit Bajaur soon to ascertain the reasons behind the emergence of fresh cases of polio in the tribal district, an official said on Thursday.

“Yes, a 12-member team of experts will visit Bajaur on February 11 to take stock of the situation,” Baber Bin Atta, the special assistant to the prime minister, told reporters through the telephone.

He said the team would also visit Mohmand tribal district. “The team will stay in the region and try to ascertain the reasons behind the emergence of the polio cases. He said the emergence of fresh polio cases was earning a bad name for the country in the comity of nations.

“The government will utilise all resources to eradicate the crippling disease from the country,” he went on to add.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar