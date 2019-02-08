489 suspects held; arms recovered

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police rounded 489 suspects and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition during search and strike operation in the province.

The operation was launched on the directives of Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mahsud under the National Action Plan, said a press release. It added that a total of 40 search and strike and snap checking operations were conducted in different parts of the province in the last 24 hours.

About 180 suspects were arrested and 42 arms of a different kind and 1885 cartridges of different bore were recovered from them. During the operations, 1751 houses were checked and 89 first information reports were registered for non-submission of tenant information forms. Similarly, 8 FIRs were lodged against hotels for non-verification of guests. Likewise, security inspections of educational institutions were also carried out and 13 FIRs were registered against educational institutions for insecurity arrangements. During the snap checking on 192 checkpoints, a total of 309 suspects were held. Some 31 arms of different kinds and 449 rounds of different bores were recovered as well.