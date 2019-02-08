Pak-Iran Friendship Food Festival arranged

PESHAWAR: The Pak-Iran Friendship Food Festival was arranged at the Iranian Cultural Centre here on Thursday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Senior Minister for Culture, Tourism, Sports, Archaeology, Museums and Youth Affairs, Muhammad Atif Khan, was the chief guest. Iranian Consul General Muhammad Bagher Beigi and a large number of people from various sections of the society were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior minister said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would soon arrange a “Culture Week” in Peshawar to highlight the cultures of the neighbouring countries. “The purpose is to bring the people of these countries closer,” he elaborated. Atif Khan said steps were being taken to make arrangements for marking the “Culture Week. “I am sure the programme will bring the people of Iran, Afghanistan and China nearer,” he went on to add. The senior minister said that “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Window” would be established in different countries on the pattern of the “China Window Centre” to highlight the culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pointing to the Pak-Iran brotherly relations, the senior minister said Pakistan had historic, traditional and cultural ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran. “These relations are getting stronger with each passing day,” he argued. Atif Khan said the government would launch the “Culture Exchange Programme” with Iran. “The sports ties will also be expanded,” he said and added that promotion of culture and tourism was among the priorities of the government.

The senior minister said that the federal government had introduced a new visa policy to promote culture and tourism. “The people of other counties will get online and on-arrival visa facilities under the new policy,” he explained.