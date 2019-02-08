Ilyas Bilour asks PTI govt to quit

PESHAWAR: Leader of the United Business Group and former parliamentary party leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) in the Senate Ilyas Ahmed Bilour has asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government to resign for what he called its failure to resolve people’s problems.

Through a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the government had devalued the rupee for the fifth time, which was the source of grave concern for the nation.

He feared that frequent devaluation of the rupee might lead to a financial emergency in the country.

The ANP leader claimed that the incumbent government was bent upon destroying the economy of the country and those who had brought the PTI to power should be mindful of this very fact.

Bilour alleged that the government had crippled the economy of the county and 10.46 percent devaluation of the Pakistani rupee is the result of the wrong policies of the government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) and soon the US dollar will jump to Rs170 as the IMF put condition of further rupee devaluation for formalising its loan package to Pakistan.The ANP leader said to avoid a further economic slowdown, the quarters concerned should hold immediate elections in the country for electing genuine representatives of the nation to serve the people and resolve their problems.