Artist seeks minister’s help to get back paintings

LAHORE: An artist has appealed to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to help her take back her paintings from Pakistan Embassy in Berlin she displayed there in November 2015. Artist Erum Ashfaq from Lahore has requested the foreign minister to help her for taking back her number of paintings from the officials of Pakistan Embassy in Berlin.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Erum Ashfaq said she displayed her artwork in a number of solo and group painting exhibitions throughout the country. She said that she paints landscape and cultural, historical and heritage buildings mostly of Pakistan to promote its positive image and cultural heritage.

She said on an invitation from then Ambassador Javid Hassan, she had displayed her 22 paintings in Pakistan Embassy in November 2015.