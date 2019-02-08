24,000kg expired food products seized

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday foiled attempts to supply 24,000 kilograms of expired food products while taking action against four cold stores in different areas of the provincial metropolis.

Following a tip-off by PFA Vigilance Cell, food safety teams conducted raids under the supervision of Punjab Minister for Food Samiullah Ch and PFA Director General Muhammad Usman.

PFA confiscated 1,200 kilograms of expired corns, 190-kilogram minced meat and hooves during a raid at Kold Kraft Cold Storage. In another raid, 1,600-kilogram wastes and filth of animals and 800-kilogram substandard meat of emaciated chicken were seized from Soveyiner Cold Storage.

The team also seized 20,000-kilogram sweet potato which was stored for producing sugar. Similarly, PFA officials raided Polar Old Storage at Bhoptian Chowk and confiscated 600-kilogram chicken meat. The team of PFA also stopped the production and sale of Saz Protei by serving emergency prohibition order. Further, PFA imposed Rs 50,000 fine on Contech Cold Storage over stored non-traceable products.

The minister and PFA DG directed that all the confiscated material be sent to dumping site for dumping as per eco-friendly policy. Meanwhile, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) held an awareness camp on “Role of nutrition in the treatment and prevention of tuberculosis” at the Gulab Devi Hospital.

PFA distributed a complete list of healthy food that can help during the treatment of tuberculosis’ patients. The authority also distributed nutrition-based pamphlets and brochures made specifically for TB patients. Minister for Food Samiullah Ch, PFA Director General Usman, Gulab Devi Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Hamid Hassan and Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Aqeel-ur-Rahman visited the camp. A team of PFA nutritionists and doctors were also present at the camp.