Zakat funds approved

LAHORE: The fourth meeting of Punjab Zakat and Usher Council was held under the supervision of Chairman Justice (R) Akhtar Hassan.

The meeting approved funds of Rs161.00 million to 48 hospitals & medical institutes at district level under second six monthly grant. Addressing the meeting, Punjab Minister for Zakat and Usher Shaukat Ali Lalika said only capable and honest people would be nominated for the chairman and members of district Zakat committees.

Secretary Zakat and Usher Asim Iqbal, Deputy Secretary (Admin) Safiullah Gondal, Punjab Zakat Administrator Muhammad Aslam Ramay, members Hafiz Fazal Rahim Ashrafi, Hafiz Zubair Ahmed Zaheer, MPAs including Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Ahmad Shah Khagha, Syed Khawar Ali Shah, Saleem Bibi, Ayesha Iqbal, Tanvir Kausar, Hadia Awan, Section Officer Finance Muhammad Arshad Khan and Section Officer Social Welfare Muhammad Anwar attended the meeting.