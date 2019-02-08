Harmony Week concludes

LAHORE: The week-long activities of Harmony Week that was being celebrated in Pakistan from February 1 to 7 by Interfaith Advisory Commission concluded here Thursday.

The harmony week was celebrated on the appeal of UNO for the first time in the country and different seminars and meetings were held to highlight the cordial relations among different faiths in the country.

The closing ceremony was addressed by leaders from different schools of thought, including Maulana Asim Makhdoom, Javed William, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Maulana Shakilur Rehman Nasir, Hafiz Shoaibur Rehman Qasmi, Mufti Shabbir Anjum, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Maulana Suleman Shakir, Dr Manohar Chand, Amarnath Randhawa, Sardar Kalyan Singh, Prof Masood Mujahid, Hafiz Samiullah, Fr Amjad Niamat and others.

They highlighted their achievements towards strengthening religious tolerance and their role in solidifying the ties between religious groups.

They said during this week they reaffirmed the mutual understanding between people of different faiths and spread the message of interfaith harmony as well as good will to all churches, mosques and temples.

The World Interfaith Harmony Week encourages events at grassroots that link people from different religious background so that they can stand together in a global wave of understanding, respect, and action.

This act was first proposed in the UN General Assembly Resolution for a worldwide week of interfaith harmony. It was proposed in 2010 by King Abdullah II and Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad of Jordan.