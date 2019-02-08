Man kills wife for refusing to abort girl

LAHORE: The mystery behind the suicide of a 22-year-old woman at Faisal Town was solved with the arrest of her husband on Thursday.

A case has also been registered against the accused. The woman identified as Nimra was found hanged in a room of her house on Wednesday night. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidences. The victim’s family had alleged that she was killed by her husband. She was married three years back and had a two years old son. Police said she was pregnant. When her husband got to know that she was going to give birth to a baby girl, he asked her for abortion but she refused. On this, the couple used to scuffle often. The victim’s brother, Ali, alleged the victim was hanged to death by her husband.

Factory burnt: Goods worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted at the production unit of a factory in the Nishtar Colony area on Thursday. The adjacent buildings of the factory were also affected by the fire. The fire in the factory located at Anam Town, Youhanna Abad, erupted due to short circuit.

Man guns down brother-in-law: A man killed his 18 years old brother-in-law and shot at and injured his mother-in-law over the issue of his wife’s shifting to Darul-Aman in the Kahna police jurisdiction on Thursday. The victims have been identified as Akhtar and Maryam. Police said accused Zafar Iqbal of Deepalpur was living in Kasur after marriage with Fatima. His wife got dejected over some dispute with her husband and took shelter in Darul-Aman at Kasur. Zafar held his in-laws responsible for it. He tried for reconciliation but failed. He exchanged harsh words with his brother-in-law and allegedly opened firing. Akhtar and Maryam suffered wounds. Later, Akhtar succumbed to his wounds.