‘Govt to overcome shortage of doctors’

LAHORE: The government has decided to overcome shortage of doctors in public sector hospitals. The decision was made in a meeting of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education chaired by Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid here on Thursday. Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Saqib Zafar, Special Secretary Shakil Ahmad and other officers concerned were present in the meeting.

The minister said that the recruited postgraduates will be provided facility of admission in diploma classes. Newly-recruited doctors will serve in anaesthesia, radiology, Paeds, pathology and other wards. She said doctors will be appointed in different hospitals of the province after a survey. She said best treatment facilities would be made available to the patients after the recruitment of these doctors. She said that health department is taking initiatives for providing relief to the patients and their attendants. Meanwhile, a meeting of Primary & Secondary Health was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Zahid Akhtar Zaman and other officers concerned. Matters regarding provision of medicines in public sector hospitals of the province and other related issues came under discussion. Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that provision of free of cost medicines to the patients in all public sector hospitals is being ensured. She maintained that there is no complaint about the shortage of medicines in any public sector hospital of Punjab. She said free of cost medicines are being given to thousands of patients in the public sector hospitals.