More rain forecast

LAHORE: After a full rainy night, the city received scattered rain and witnessed cloudy weather here on Thursday while Met office predicted more scattered rains during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Friday (today). They predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was observed at Garidupatta 37,Rawalakot 35, Muzaffarabad 26, Kotli 19, Kakul 18, Balakot 12, Pattan 04, Kalam 02, Bahawalpur (City 27, A/P 03), Narowal 20, MB Din 16, Lahore (A/P 13, City 08), Gujranwala, Gujrat 11, Sialkot ( City 10, AP 09),Okara , Kasur 09, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar 08, Hafizabad, Khanewal 05, Jhelum, Shorkot, Sahiwal 03, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 03, Chaklala 03), Islamabad (ZP 02, Saidpur, Bokra 01), Toba Tek Singh 02, Bunji 07, Bagrote, Gilgit 06, Chillas 01 and Kalat 03 while snowfall was recorded at Astore 8, Skardu, Murree 5, Malamjabba 3, Kalam 2.5, Dir, Bagrote 2, Rawalakot 1.2, Drosh , Hunza Trace. Thursday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Bagrote where mercury dropped down to -07°C while in Lahore it was 7.6°C and maximum was 16°C.