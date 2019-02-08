close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 8, 2019

NAB witness again fails to present original record

Karachi

February 8, 2019

Accountability Court IV on Thursday held a hearing of a NAB reference (No. 13/2016) filed against former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain and others.

The court had called prosecution witnesses Wasiq Ilyas to produce original record about his statement and hearing on an application of accused Muhammad Safdar which was filed under section 94 read with section 265 of CrPC read with Article 10-A of the constitution.

Defence Counsel for Dr Asim Hussain informed the court that Wasiq Ilyas again failed to submit the original documents which had been demanded over the last six months. Presiding Officer Farid Anwar Qazi fixed the next date as February 14 for hearing the reference.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi