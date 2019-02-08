NAB witness again fails to present original record

Accountability Court IV on Thursday held a hearing of a NAB reference (No. 13/2016) filed against former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain and others.

The court had called prosecution witnesses Wasiq Ilyas to produce original record about his statement and hearing on an application of accused Muhammad Safdar which was filed under section 94 read with section 265 of CrPC read with Article 10-A of the constitution.

Defence Counsel for Dr Asim Hussain informed the court that Wasiq Ilyas again failed to submit the original documents which had been demanded over the last six months. Presiding Officer Farid Anwar Qazi fixed the next date as February 14 for hearing the reference.