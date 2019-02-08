Old Slaughterhouse residents facing eviction offered no alternative accommodation

Officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had given a notice last week to the residents of the Old Slaughterhouse, a neighborhood located in Lyari town, to vacate the corporation’s building and houses within one week.

The corporation, however, didn’t arrange any other alternative space to accommodate the displaced residents.

The building houses around 600 Hindu families who have been living there for seven decades. The majority of them are also employed in lower grades at the KMC. However, for the second time, the KMC officials have issued such a notice to these inhabitants. The first notice they had served on them was in 2002 which was challenged by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan in the Sindh High Court.

In 2003, the court had ruled that the KMC officials should provide an alternative housing space for these people before demolishing the houses. And it was also decreed that the KMC officials would pay worth a Rs 1,000 penalty to each resident of the building.

“The Hindu community has resided in the said building since Partition. Now they have the right of ownership,” said HRCP manger complaint Abdul Hai, adding that these residents for generations had been associated with the KMC as janitors, but now they had no right to live there.

He pointed out that last week the KMC officials once again violated the SHC ruling by giving them the notice to vacate the building and quarters. The residents had already suffered many setbacks as they had seen Lyari’s violence when the gang war was raging in the area, he said, adding that most of the families had left their homes, but after assurances given by law enforcement agencies they came. Thus, he said, the KMC should first provide them with substitute housing arrangements.

“After the passage of one and a half decades, the KMC could have arranged another housing space, but the corporation failed to provide them alternative space for accommodation.” According to the notice that was displayed on the walls of the locality, the houses and compounds are in a dilapidated condition; therefore, the residents should vacate them within one week, or else the KMC officials will demolish the building.

When contacted, KMC spokesperson Bashir Ahmed Sadozai said every department that came under the KMC had the power to issue a notice, but he did not have any knowledge of the matter. He said he would inquire about the matter.