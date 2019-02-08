Britain’s Woods wins world slopestyle gold in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah: Britain’s James Woods overcame treacherous conditions to win the gold medal in the slopestyle skiing at the World Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Championships here Wednesday.

Woods, 27, took first place with a best score of 86.68 on his second run ahead of Norway’s Birk Ruud (85.40) and American Nicholas Goepper (85.18).Woods, who just missed out on a medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea last year with a fourth- place finish, adds a third world championship medal to his collection.

The competition had been disrupted by strong winds blowing across the Park City run which made for challenging conditions.“It was a bit of a wild day to be honest with you,” Woods told a television interviewer afterwards.

“We’re hanging off the side of a mountain here. Judging the weather conditions, assessing the wind, knowing what the snow is doing. Today was a pretty close call whether it was going to be fair. I only care whether conditions are fair and everybody’s safe. “I lucked out a little bit,”Woods adds a gold medal to a silver he claimed at the 2013 championships and a bronze earned in 2017.