Britain’s Woods wins world slopestyle gold in Utah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARK CITY, Utah: Britain’s James Woods overcame treacherous conditions to win the gold medal in the slopestyle skiing at the World Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Championships here Wednesday.
Woods, 27, took first place with a best score of 86.68 on his second run ahead of Norway’s Birk Ruud (85.40) and American Nicholas Goepper (85.18).Woods, who just missed out on a medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea last year with a fourth- place finish, adds a third world championship medal to his collection.
The competition had been disrupted by strong winds blowing across the Park City run which made for challenging conditions.“It was a bit of a wild day to be honest with you,” Woods told a television interviewer afterwards.
“We’re hanging off the side of a mountain here. Judging the weather conditions, assessing the wind, knowing what the snow is doing. Today was a pretty close call whether it was going to be fair. I only care whether conditions are fair and everybody’s safe. “I lucked out a little bit,”Woods adds a gold medal to a silver he claimed at the 2013 championships and a bronze earned in 2017.
PARK CITY, Utah: Britain’s James Woods overcame treacherous conditions to win the gold medal in the slopestyle skiing at the World Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Championships here Wednesday.
Woods, 27, took first place with a best score of 86.68 on his second run ahead of Norway’s Birk Ruud (85.40) and American Nicholas Goepper (85.18).Woods, who just missed out on a medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea last year with a fourth- place finish, adds a third world championship medal to his collection.
The competition had been disrupted by strong winds blowing across the Park City run which made for challenging conditions.“It was a bit of a wild day to be honest with you,” Woods told a television interviewer afterwards.
“We’re hanging off the side of a mountain here. Judging the weather conditions, assessing the wind, knowing what the snow is doing. Today was a pretty close call whether it was going to be fair. I only care whether conditions are fair and everybody’s safe. “I lucked out a little bit,”Woods adds a gold medal to a silver he claimed at the 2013 championships and a bronze earned in 2017.