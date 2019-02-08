close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
February 8, 2019

Pak-Iran Friendship Food Festival

National

February 8, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Pak-Iran Friendship Food Festival was arranged at the Iranian Cultural Centre here on Thursday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Senior Minister for Culture, Tourism, Sports Muhammad Atif Khan, was the chief guest. Iranian Consul General Muhammad Bagher Beigi and a large number of peopl were present at the event.

