tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Pak-Iran Friendship Food Festival was arranged at the Iranian Cultural Centre here on Thursday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Senior Minister for Culture, Tourism, Sports Muhammad Atif Khan, was the chief guest. Iranian Consul General Muhammad Bagher Beigi and a large number of peopl were present at the event.
PESHAWAR: The Pak-Iran Friendship Food Festival was arranged at the Iranian Cultural Centre here on Thursday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Senior Minister for Culture, Tourism, Sports Muhammad Atif Khan, was the chief guest. Iranian Consul General Muhammad Bagher Beigi and a large number of peopl were present at the event.