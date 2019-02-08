Aamir Ghauri’s brother passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Noted textile engineer Ahmad Shafi Ghauri, the younger brother of Aamir Ghauri, Editor The News, Rawalpindi, passed away yesterday (Thursday) in Lahore after losing his year-long fight against cancer. He was 51.
His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered after Juma prayers at 105-B Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Lahore, today (Friday). Aamir Ghauri can be contacted on 0316-3222224.
