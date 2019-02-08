Municipal Committee

OKARA: Police Thursday booked 33 people on charges of hulling threats to a recovery team of the Municipal Committee. On the complaint of Municipal Officer (Finance) Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam, when the MC team sealed 29 shops of defaulters of the municipality rent amounting to Rs15,000,000, they took hostage of the MC team. The shopkeepers also broke the seals of the shops, tore the MC notices and threatened to the MC team workers of dire consequences. A-Division police booked 33 people under section 132-2A Punjab Local Govt Act 2013 and other articles.