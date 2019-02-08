close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 8, 2019

Municipal Committee

National

February 8, 2019

OKARA: Police Thursday booked 33 people on charges of hulling threats to a recovery team of the Municipal Committee. On the complaint of Municipal Officer (Finance) Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam, when the MC team sealed 29 shops of defaulters of the municipality rent amounting to Rs15,000,000, they took hostage of the MC team. The shopkeepers also broke the seals of the shops, tore the MC notices and threatened to the MC team workers of dire consequences. A-Division police booked 33 people under section 132-2A Punjab Local Govt Act 2013 and other articles.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan