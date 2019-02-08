Indonesian faculty learns communication skills at AIOU

Islamabad: Second batch of Faculty members of Darunnajah Islamic Institute (DII), Jakarta, Indonesia started one-month Arabic and English Language Proficiency course here on Thursday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The AIOU’s departments of Arabic and English will be imparting communication skill to the batch of eight members, under a MoU that was signed between the two sides in September 2016.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum while welcoming the visiting academicians said it will be a pride for the University to entertain international students, particularly those from the brotherly country of Indonesia.

The mutual learning activity, he hoped will further improve bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the educational sector. Highlighting the importance of communication skill and learning of common language in present day’s diversified World, Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum said the AIOU will be fulfilling its responsibility to share its academic knowledge and experience, as well as infrastructural network with international educational institutions for mutual benefit.

Under the MoU, the two sides will be taking further steps for increased collaboration, cooperation and interaction in different academic disciplines. It provides the broad framework for cooperation between AIOU and DII in enhancing mutual interest and understanding as well as other services for which cooperation may be mutually beneficial for institution teachers, officers, taff and students. The speakers spoke about the growing cooperation between the AIOU and the friendly countries in higher education sector.