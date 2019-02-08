More allotments in capital’s: G-14 Sector to be announced this year

Islamabad: Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) will announce allotment of more plots in Sector G-14 during the on-going year as almost 70 per cent development work has been completed there.

More than 600 plots have been handed over to the allottees during the last one and half year while more plots in sector G-14/2 and 3 will be handed over during the on-going year, FGEHF source said on Thursday.

Around 70 per cent development work of roads have been completed while electricity lines have been laid by IESCO and Sub sector G-14/3 has been energized. However, he said that possession for construction of houses shall be handed over for those plots on encumbrance free roads of sub sector G-14/3. He said that work is in progress on available area in this sector while work is not underway in that area of G-14/3 which has been encroached and not available due to non-payment to the owners of houses.

About delay in the said housing project, he said that 85 per cent area of G-14/2 & 3 was handed over to contractor in January, 2016.Since 2017, he said possession of more than 600 plots was handed over to allottees whereas more plots will be handed over soon.