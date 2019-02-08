close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

Girl raped in Toba Tek Singh

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the cousin of her class fellow at Chak 319/GB near Pir Mahal on Thursday.

Ali Sher of Chak 319/GB told the police that his granddaughter went to the house of her class fellow Rimsha Bibi to make preparation for her annual exams. Rimsha's cousin accused M Ikram was already present there. When Rimsha went out of the room, the accused overpowered and raped his granddaughter. He fled the place, leaving the girl in semi-unconscious condition.

