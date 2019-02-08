18th Amendment has failed to achieve objectives: ICST

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Thursday said 18th Amendment of the Constitution has failed to achieve the cited objectives while it damaged the economy and critical social sectors.

After this amendment the situation deteriorated which continues till the day as it helped increase the number of poor by twenty million and added ten million people to the unemployed, it said.

The Amendment has failed to improve any sector of the economy or benefit the masses, therefore, it should be abolished to improve the situation, said Patron ICST Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that the real motive of the move was the welfare of the politicians who started looting public money with new zeal after getting more powers. Many important departments were weakened in the name of provincial autonomy and matters were given to those who lacked competency, he added.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that empowering politicians did not empower masses but unleashed a new era of corruption. The amendment has resulted in an unprecedented taxation system which is not practiced anywhere in the world while the confused taxation has resulted in increased litigation and augmented the cost of doing business.

The business community got confused between federal and provincial taxes resulting in extra litigation while it slowed documentation of the economy. Almost all the stakeholders have realized the negative impact of the amendment but no action was taken to rectify it as it was designed to promote the welfare of politicians.

He noted that a country can never progress without a just taxation system, therefore, corrective measures must be taken without delay. Some politicians are again threatening the government over the issue of the amendment which is exposing their tall claims regarding the well-being of masses, he said.