VCs’ body presents recommendations on universities’ issues

KARACHI: A six-member Vice Chancellors Committee, constituted on the directives of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, has recommended that the age limit of universities’ specialised departments’ teachers be set 70 years, all vice chancellors be considered entitled to blue passports, employment of universities be made as essential service, control of hospitals be given to medical universities and a joint committee of HEC and PMDC be formed to jointly accept clinical and non-clinical qualification and its equivalence by both regulating bodies.

The committee, comprising 6 vice chancellors, was formed by Governor of Sindh last week. Governor Imran Ismail will discuss the said recommendations with President Dr Arif Alvi and Chairman Higher Education Committee for their implementation.

The committee was headed by Vice Chancellor of NED University Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi while other members included Justice Qazi Khalid Vice Chancellor Law University, Dr Bikha Ram Vice Chancellor of Liaquat Medical University, Dr Mujeebuddin Memon Vice Chancellor Tandojam Agriculture University, Dr Ajmal Khan Vice Chancellor Karachi University, Aslam Aqeeli Vice Chancellor Mehran University and Dr Tayyaba Zarif Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Nawabshah.

The committee in its recommendations said that In order to recognise the importance of the universities and its employees it is recommended to declare university service as essential service throughout the province of Sindh. This will provide recognition to the university employees and restore the well-deserved pride among the employees.

Province of Balochistan has already drafted a law to declare university service as essential service which is undergoing approval process.

In the recommendations the committee said that it was observed that complaints are sent to different regulating and law enforcement services regarding action of the university administration. It has been observed that in many cases such complaints are either anonymous and does not deserve merit for further processing. Universities are then asked to respond to such complaints and at times full-fledged inquiries are carried out on such complaints.

This result in demoralising university administration and hinder the smooth working. The committee thus recommended that regulating authorities and law enforcement agencies shall not entertain the anonymous complaints, one-sided action should be discouraged and comments from university should be sought regarding such complaints and merit of the complaint should be assessed before processing it.

The committee further observed that universities oftenface difficulty in finding professors in the specialised areas particularly for the programmes offered in the universities. The committee said in case of non-availability of professors universities may be allowed appoint them on relaxed criteria like relaxation in age limit up to 70 years and appointment on special pay packages for professors in specialised areas. Such actions should be reported properly.