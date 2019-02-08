Denying disabled job quota: SC lashes out at federal, provincial govts

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that working is getting better at the apex court, however, he made it clear that the SC would not allow anyone’s will to prevail.

The Supreme Court (SC) came down hard on the provincial and federal governments for not starting the recruitment process in a case pertaining to job quota for persons with disabilities.

During the hearing on Thursday, Justice Azmat Saeed asked the provinces to submit an action plan for the implementation of the job quota. He said that laws were in place for people with disabilities but they were not being implemented.

The government is making the recruitment process more difficult instead of helping people, the petitioners’ lawyer remarked.

To this, Justice Saeed said the government was working half-heartedly by advertising in newspapers only. The court has summoned the provincial and federal secretaries on February 14, Thursday.