PTI has put country on verge of collapse: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Thursday said that the PTI government has put the country’s economy on verge of collapse facing a loss of over Rs700 billon with decline in the growth rate.

“Now the PTI government was taking the credit of Pakistan’s health card, which was initiated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on December 31, 2015 in Islamabad,” said senior leader of the PML-N Ashan Iqbal while addressing a press conference along with Saira Afzal Tarar, Khurram Dastgir Khan and Marriyum Aurangzeb here at National Press Club.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PTI government was discrediting success of the PML-N on economic front. “The political instability is the real cause of economic crisis,” he said. Iqbal said the international organisations, IMF, World Bank and other monetary intuitions in January 2018 were projecting Pakistan’s growth rate at 6 percent by 2019 and 2020. “Whether these institutions did not know about the Pakistan’s total debt position and economic conditions,” he questioned.

He said the World Economic Forum and World Bank’s Managing Director also predicted 6 percent growth rate of Pakistanwhich clearly indicated that Pakistan’s economy was on sound foundations. “The world was acknowledging Pakistan’s rising economy and the country was being listed among strong economies of the world,” he said.

Iqbal questioned that whether there was any example of any country about whom the IMF and World Bank were projecting the growth rate of 6 percent just a year ago and within the year its GDP comes down to 3.3 percent. “International institutions were projecting rising growth rate on the basis on investment on Infrastructure and human resource, which the PML-N government has made in its tenure,” he said.

He said the PML-N has left the government with the growth rate of 5.8 percent and now the growth rate comes down at 3.3 percent that projected a loss of over Rs700 billion. He said the PML-N has started development projects from Karachi to Gilgit but they were either closed or delayed because of reduction in funding and it also raised the unemployment.

Iqbal said that the western route of the CPEC which should have been completed by December 2018 was not completed yet due to lack of funding. “Lahore-Multan Motorway and other development projects which were completed but the government has no time to inaugurate these,” he said.

He said the PML-N government increased the budget of universities to Rs47 billion from Rs30 billion. He said the government has increased the tariffs of electricity and gas and people were getting inflated bills.

He said the PML-N has presented constitutional amendments for creation of provinces of Janubi Punjab and Bahawalpur but the government has not contacted them on it. “We support creation of Hazara Province and will support the government in this regard,” he said. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has copied the Prime Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme, which was initiated by Nawaz Sharif.

Former Federal Minister of State Saira Afzal Tarar said National Insurance Scheme was initiated by Nawaz Sharif but the PTI did not feel any shame for taking credit for it. “Our scheme was Pakistan Health Card but the PTI changed it with Health Insaaf Card and now they were taking back the cards with Nawaz Sharif pictures and giving the Health Insaaf Card,” she said.

Khurram Dastgir said the inflation in the country was less than 4 percent in last four years. “It was only the tenure of the PML-N when the inflation was reduced,” he said. He said, “Selected prime minister has not visited any CPEC project yet.” PML-N Central Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said, “PTI stooges should ask their ‘wanted by NAB Prime Minister’ to resign before asking for Shehbaz Sharif's resignation.”

Responding to Information Minister’s press conference, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PTI's effort to be on a fake higher moral pedestal are flimsy. She said there is a competition among government spokespersons desperate to please their wanted Prime Minister.

The former Information Minister said that this behaviour is understandable because when one's performance is a total failure in the Parliament and in running the country, such gimmicks are the only distraction.

Marriyum demanded that the Prime Minister should resign because being an accused and wanted person in the helicopter case. She said the PML-N demands that both Imran and his benamidar sister Aleema Khan be held and kept in NAB custody for over 120 years. “Once PTI does that, then maybe they can have some semblance of grounds to demand PML-N President's resignation,” she said.

She said that the PTI government needs to run the government with the same efficiency and speed with which it runs its mouth. The envy and inferiority complex by the towering personality of Nawaz has consumed PTI, she said.

Marriyum stressed that the person who gave every Pakistan pride and honour of insurmountable defense through the nuclear tests would not beg from this government for mercy which was making the PTI hoard even more frustrated.