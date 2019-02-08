More trains

This refers to the news report ‘Sh Rashid hints at starting 20 more VIP trains’ (February 6). With the acute shortage of railway trains, there is little sense in running VIP trains. Instead, the available train should be optimally used as a goods train. This will prove to be a profitable business for the railways and can help reduce the organisation’s deficit.

The shifting of freight carriage from road transport to railways will also result in reduced oil consumption. The VIPs in our country have enough resources to travel by air.

Arif Majeed

Karachi