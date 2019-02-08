Spreading unrest

A few days ago, a Hindu temple located in Kumb, Khairpur was attacked by unidentified miscreants. Assailants also set fire to religious books. Such attacks are done in an attempt to disturb religious harmony and spread unrest in the country. PM Imran Khan must be lauded for taking notice of this incident. He has also ordered the relevant authorities to investigate the matter.

The Sindh government should take action against those who were involved in this attack. A special taskforce should be set up for the security of temples and other religious places.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad