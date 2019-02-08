close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
Act now

Newspost

February 8, 2019

One of the biggest challenges which Pakistan is facing at the moment is the water crisis. Pakistan’s water resources are running dry at an alarming rate. The annual water availability that was nearly 1,300 cubic metres per capita has fallen to 1,000 cubic metres, placing Pakistan in the category of highly water-stressed nations.

It is the responsibility of the government to create awareness regarding the sustainable and economical use of water.

Zakir Hussain

Khairpur

