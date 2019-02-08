close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
February 8, 2019

For politicians

Newspost

February 8, 2019

There is a common saying that “power will intoxicate the best hearts, as wine the strongest heads. No one is wise enough nor good enough to be tested with unlimited power”.

But our politicians behave as if they are immune to human weaknesses. They seem to believe that they can perform better than anyone else. Everyone must realise that at the day of reckoning no one is better than the other.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

